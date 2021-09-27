C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 341.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 484.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Shares of AI opened at $49.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.69. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of -54.98.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 427,838 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $22,422,989.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $4,085,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,867,936 shares of company stock worth $94,801,725 over the last ninety days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.