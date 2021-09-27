Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $1,436,298.60.

On Thursday, July 22nd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.17 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

