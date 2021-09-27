Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $177,000 Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,050,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRNG opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

