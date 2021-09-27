Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 511.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.06.

Shares of ESS opened at $327.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.29 and its 200-day moving average is $305.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.