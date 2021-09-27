Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Sells $3,146,885.30 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $3,146,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $167.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.19 and a beta of 0.35. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $174.24.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XLRN. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

