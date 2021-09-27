54,894 Shares in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 80.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 150.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,139 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AIM ImmunoTech news, CEO Thomas K. Equels purchased 15,625 shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,489.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIM stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $98.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.84. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 12,941.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.

