Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $209,000 Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COR. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.33.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $555,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock worth $1,508,604. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $147.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.48 and its 200-day moving average is $132.03. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 143.10% and a net margin of 13.98%. Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

