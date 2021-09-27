Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,995 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 44,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 41,356 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 46,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

