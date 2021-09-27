Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WY opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

