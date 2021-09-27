HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $254,000 in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 679.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 76,696 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $6,604,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average of $67.93. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $71.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

