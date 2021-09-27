HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 176 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 69,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 22.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

