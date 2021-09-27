HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 358.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSTH opened at $19.71 on Monday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $34.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

