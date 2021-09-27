HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 906 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 222.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 109,819 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 115.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $59.94 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.72.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

