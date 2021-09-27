HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,187 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESI. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 81.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

