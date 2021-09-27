ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 333.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ALLETE alerts:

NYSE ALE opened at $59.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.