Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 87.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Miller purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $257,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Allan Domb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.15 per share, with a total value of $168,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UHT opened at $56.37 on Monday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $776.33 million, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

