Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 0.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,509 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 840,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,791,000 after acquiring an additional 101,156 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $62.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.97. National Grid plc has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

