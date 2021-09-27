Sei Investments Co. Buys 167 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 78.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHIL opened at $179.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.72 and a 200 day moving average of $172.01. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.24 and a 12 month high of $185.37.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 36.93%. The business had revenue of $45.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

