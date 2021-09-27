Sei Investments Co. Has $241,000 Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 409.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 974.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 796,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 722,416 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $243.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $258.62 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 1.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

