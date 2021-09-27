Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Kimball International worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 935,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 437,779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,380,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 585,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 216,255 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,341,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,776,000 after acquiring an additional 174,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $122,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,569 shares in the company, valued at $446,873.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $27,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $11.41 on Monday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.42 million, a P/E ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $146.19 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.