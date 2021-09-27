Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,579,000 after buying an additional 404,866 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,887,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 134,431 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1,634.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 903,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 851,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 5,625.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 749,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after acquiring an additional 736,492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

VREX stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.82, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.