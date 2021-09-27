Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.