Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Agenus worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 64.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 354,851 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 3.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 531,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 7.1% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 13,777,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after buying an additional 912,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Agenus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Agenus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

In other news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $5.90 on Monday. Agenus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.35.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.