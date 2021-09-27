Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 43,300 Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Pulmonx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after acquiring an additional 459,500 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 473,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after acquiring an additional 66,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Pulmonx by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after acquiring an additional 348,008 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

LUNG opened at $39.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -16.97. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $915,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,624,730 shares of company stock valued at $98,354,637. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

