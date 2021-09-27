Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

CLBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

