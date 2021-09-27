Swiss National Bank Sells 2,700 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Natus Medical by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,211,000 after purchasing an additional 760,433 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Natus Medical during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 157.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NTUS opened at $24.58 on Monday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $838.94 million, a P/E ratio of 614.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $115.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. Natus Medical had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 7.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.