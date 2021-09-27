Swiss National Bank Sells 100 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Atrion were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atrion by 159.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Atrion by 723.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atrion by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atrion by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atrion by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atrion alerts:

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $680.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $674.93 and its 200 day moving average is $644.42. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $567.00 and a 12 month high of $783.84.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.