CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) vs. Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Critical Survey

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CBM Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

CBM Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBM Bancorp 8.68% 1.67% 0.36% Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CBM Bancorp and Blackhawk Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 5.55 $940,000.00 N/A N/A Blackhawk Bancorp $61.28 million 1.65 $10.85 million N/A N/A

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Summary

CBM Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on May 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

