Sei Investments Co. Has $229,000 Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 22,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,808.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 354,848 shares of company stock worth $31,970,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $91.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.15. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

