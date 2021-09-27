Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for First Quantum Minerals (FM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Quantum Minerals (TSE: FM):

9/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$24.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$40.00.

9/22/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$42.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.50 to C$36.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.50 to C$36.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$16.00.

9/10/2021 – First Quantum Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$16.00.

9/2/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$50.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/1/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CLSA to C$41.30. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$27.00.

8/3/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$38.50 price target on the stock.

7/30/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$38.50 to C$37.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.50 to C$37.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$33.00 to C$32.00.

7/30/2021 – First Quantum Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

FM opened at C$22.83 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.50.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.4500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

