AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Charles Pleas III Sells 7,000 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,694.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,603.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,501.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,704.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,651.89.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

