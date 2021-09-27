Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Sells $4,529,360.00 in Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $4,529,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $3,168,990.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $2,605,614.00.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $51.33 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

