Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMMCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.88.

SMMCF opened at $17.15 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

