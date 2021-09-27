Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,457 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,634,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $73.43 on Monday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $53.23 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $722.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.49.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $55.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,307.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers bought 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens raised Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.40.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.