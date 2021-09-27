Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Olympic Steel worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Olympic Steel by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $23.83 on Monday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.47.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $556.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

