Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 13,787 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CarParts.com were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $15.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $829.19 million, a P/E ratio of -264.62 and a beta of 2.69. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim Barnes sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $39,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Meniane sold 1,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $29,416.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,982 shares of company stock worth $5,075,918. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

