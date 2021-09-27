Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 232,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

HONE stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $756.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.