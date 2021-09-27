Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,905 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,428,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after purchasing an additional 782,543 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $18,892,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 149.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $23.18 on Monday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $38.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $57,486.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,950 shares of company stock worth $145,951. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

