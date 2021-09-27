Rhumbline Advisers Invests $992,000 in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth $4,080,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,717,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth $818,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,455,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,633,000 after buying an additional 871,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.60 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New Fortress Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director John J. Mack acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.