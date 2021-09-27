TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TFS Financial were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $225,872.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $2,219,659.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,908,578.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,440 shares of company stock worth $2,534,867. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. TFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 0.41.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.282 dividend. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 376.67%.

TFSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

