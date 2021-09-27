Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of QCR worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in QCR by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of QCR by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCRH stock opened at $51.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $811.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.17. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. Equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

