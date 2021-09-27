Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$46.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.68.

TRMLF stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5429 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

