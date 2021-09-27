Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,591 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 1,225.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at $13,663,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth about $730,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,261 shares of company stock worth $2,067,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.61.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PUBM. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

