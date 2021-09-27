Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,398 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 181.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,398 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 436,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,545,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $24.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

