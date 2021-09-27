Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,662 Shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of ProShares Ultra Utilities worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Ultra Utilities by 54.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UPW opened at $61.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.61 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $70.14.

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

