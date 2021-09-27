Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 152.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6,821.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after buying an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,936,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SYLD opened at $61.24 on Monday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73.

