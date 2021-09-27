Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,667 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579,321 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,825 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,217 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,972 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,148 shares of company stock worth $11,772,527 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

VRNS opened at $67.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

