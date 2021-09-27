Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4,541.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,491,000 after buying an additional 474,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 25,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 895.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 988,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,934,000 after acquiring an additional 888,977 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

SLF stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

