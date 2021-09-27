Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 513 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CNA Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 40,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of CNA opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In other CNA Financial news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

