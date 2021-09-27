Critical Survey: Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Patriot National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 7 0 2.88 Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus target price of $91.86, suggesting a potential downside of 0.90%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Patriot National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.34 billion 5.27 $312.32 million $4.30 21.56 Patriot National Bancorp $39.88 million 1.00 -$3.82 million N/A N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 34.35% 10.35% 1.40% Patriot National Bancorp 1.14% 0.63% 0.04%

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Patriot National Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. Its lending portfolio comprises of commercial mortgage and construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; real estate loans; and other personal loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

